Look at These Gross Pictures of ‘Sea Snot’ in Turkey

Authorities in Turkey have pledged to counter a rising scourge of “sea snot” in the Sea of Marmara, which connects the Black Sea with the Aegean.

The slimy sludge, officially known as marine mucilage, forms on the water surface when algae is overloaded with nutrients, a process that’s accelerated by rising temperatures and untreated sewage coming into contact with seawater.

The mucus-like slime has been an issue in Turkish waters since 2007, but the recent outbreaks in the sea south of Istanbul are said to be the worst-ever, hurting marine life as well as the Turkish fishing industry.

“Hopefully, we will save our seas from this mucilage calamity,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this weekend.

Speaking from a marine research vessel that was taking samples in the Sea of Marmara, Turkish environment minister Murat Kurum said the entire sea would be made a protected area.

“We will take all the necessary steps within three years and realise the projects that will save not only the present but also the future together,” he was quoted by Reuters as saying.