Seafood Shakshuka Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

2 ¼ cups|560 ml olive oil, plus more for drizzling

6 garlic cloves, smashed

1 medium yellow onion, diced

½ jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

1 cup|237 ml seafood stock

4 (28-ounce|794-gram) cans whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

½ bunch cilantro, finely chopped, plus ¼ cup cilantro leaves

½ bunch parsley, finely chopped, plus ¼ cup parsley leaves

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoons saffron threads

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can cooked chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¼ cup smashed castlevetrano olives

12 manilla or little neck clams

12 scallops

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 lemon

Directions