Seafood Shakshuka Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 ½ hours
Ingredients
2 ¼ cups|560 ml olive oil, plus more for drizzling
6 garlic cloves, smashed
1 medium yellow onion, diced
½ jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
2 tablespoons smoked paprika
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon ground turmeric
1 cup|237 ml seafood stock
4 (28-ounce|794-gram) cans whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand
½ bunch cilantro, finely chopped, plus ¼ cup cilantro leaves
½ bunch parsley, finely chopped, plus ¼ cup parsley leaves
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
2 Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoons saffron threads
1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can cooked chickpeas, rinsed and drained
¼ cup smashed castlevetrano olives
12 manilla or little neck clams
12 scallops
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 lemon
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large, deep skillet or paella pan over medium-high. Add the onions, garlic, and jalapeño and cook until soft, 7 minutes. Add the paprika, coriander, cumin, ginger, and turmeric and cook for 3 minutes more. Add the tomatoes and stock bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour. Add the finely chopped herbs and season with salt. Makes 8 cups.
- While the sauce is cooking, place the potatoes, saffron, and 1 ½ teaspoons salt in a medium saucepan and let sit for 10 minutes. Cover with 2 cups oil and heat over medium. Bring to a low simmer and cook until the potatoes are soft but not mushy, 14 minutes. Drain (you can save the oil for another use).
- Add the potatoes, chickpeas, and olives to the sauce and bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cover. Top with the clams and cook until the clams open, 10 to 14 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a separate skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high. Season the scallops with salt and pepper and, working in batches, cook the scallops, flipping once, until seared, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a board and squeeze half of the lemon on top.
- Place the scallops on top of the shakshuka and sprinkle with the cilantro and parsley leaves. Drizzle with the olive oil and zest fresh lemon over the top, as well as a squeeze more of lemon juice. Serve immediately.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.