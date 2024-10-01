Diddy Hit with 120 New Sexual Assault Allegations, Including Minors

In a shocking update on the Sean “Diddy” Combs case, the rapper is facing 120 new sexual assault allegations.

In a press conference this morning, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee said he’s representing over 100 accusers in a slew of assault allegations spanning over 20 years.

According to Buzbee, the group “is evenly divided between males and females.” One of the alleged victims was only 9 at the time of the occurrence. In fact, the lawyer said, 25 of the 120 accusers were minors at the time of the alleged assaults.

Buzbee stated that his team has “collected pictures, video, texts” as evidence of these claims. Most acts are said to have occurred in New York, California, and Florida at after-parties, album release parties, July 4th parties, and New Year’s Eve parties. However, some even took place at auditions where “young people, people wanting to break into the industry, were coerced into this type of conduct in the promise of being made a star,” Buzbee said.

Many were even carried out at “private residences of people that we all know,” he said.

Over half of the victims are said to have filed reports to either the police or hospitals. Several sought medical treatment and—when drug tested—showed evidence of “weird drugs” in their system.

“One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called Xylazine, or ‘tranq,’ which, based on our research, is known as a horse tranquilizer,” Buzbee said.

Buzbee has a reputation in Texas as a defense attorney for working with high-profile clients, like former Gov. Rick Perry, and on high-settlement lawsuits, like a $41 million wrongful death case.

He said that over 3,000 people had come forward with claims against Combs. Right now, he is representing 120 accusers.

“It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure damn sure we are right before we do that,” he said.

“These are individual cases,” Buzbee continued. “There are indeed other perpetrators involved. They will be revealed when that particular individual case is ready to be filed.”

Buzbee clarified that he isn’t referring to “complicit bystanders.” He’s talking about active participants in these assaults, supposedly including individuals, banks, hotels, and pharmaceutical companies that helped facilitate and/or cover up Combs’s conduct.

“They know who they are.”

Combs is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking and has been denied bail twice due to concerns of witness tampering and flight risk.