In episode two of Hot Heads, chilli-fiend and High Tension frontwoman Karina Utomo turns up the heat in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Our first stop takes in some of the best spicy food Karina has ever eaten, care of an army mess serving up recipes that are generations old. Next, we visit a market churning through tonnes of fresh chilis daily.

Check out episode one, Trying The Infamous Ghost Pepper in Bengaluru, India