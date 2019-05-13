Seared Scallops with Oranges and Avocados Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 blood oranges

¼ cup|60 ml honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

12 large scallops (about 1 pound|450 grams)

1 cara cara orange

pea shoots, to garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

Halve, pit, and peel the avocado. Thinly slice into strips, then cut each strip in half crosswise. Transfer to a platter and season each with a bit of salt and pepper. Halve one of the blood oranges and squeeze its juice into a small bowl with the honey. Set aside. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Season the scallops all over with salt, and pepper and cook, flipping once, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the skillet and place on a plate. Zest one of the oranges over the top. Cut the rind off of the remaining blood orange and the cara cara orange, taking care to remove the white pith as well. Cut crosswise into ¼-inch thick circles, then quarter them. Place them on the platter with the avocados and top with the scallops. Drizzle with sauce over the top and garnish with the pea shoots.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.