Sease Is the Luxury Gorpcore Brand You Need to Know in 2023

You don’t need to be a gorpcore aficionado to appreciate a wardrobe that’s able to handle a variety of different conditions. That said, as much as we love brands like Arc’teryx, lacing up a trusty pair of hiking boots, or enjoy shopping at REI, getting dressed for daily life requires a bit more finesse; sure we love getting gorped out as much as the next guy, but that’s not always the key to success if you’re spending just as much time indoors behind a desk as you do outdoors. (Unless you’ve got a job that requires you to spend hours standing under a shower head—in that case, go off king).

The true style sweet spot is in blending form and function—daily gear that’s designed with a fashion-focus in mind, but packing in incognito garment innovations under the surface. That spot is exactly where you’ll find Italian label Sease, including its new collaboration with The Woolmark Company.

For those new to the brand, Sease was founded in 2016 by Giacomo and Franco Loro Piana. If that name sounds familiar, then you’re definitely on to something; the pair are tied to the historic Loro Piana family, known for its world-class textiles and luxury garments. If there was ever a pair who could actually live up to Sease’s mission to be a “contemporary wardrobe of essential, functional and versatile garments made of high quality and sustainable materials designed for the outdoors meant for the city,” it would be those with a lifetime spent around one of Italy’s most prestigious mills and textile producers. Inspired by the founders’ love for sailing (Sease… get it?), mountain sports, and the rigors of urban life, it’s exactly the type of brand that someone who lives at REI would gravitate to if they had to suddenly stop spending the workday outdoors WFH and start heading into the office a few times a week.

Given that Sease is directly informed by its founders’ love of nature, the brand also is heavily committed to sustainability, working with sustainably minded partners, producing all of its wares in Italy (to lower the brand’s Carbon footprint), and prioritizing natural, biodegradable fibers—like linen and wool. It’s that natural fit (pun not intended) that makes its latest collab with The Woolmark Company—an Australian-based organization focused on changing the way the garment industry sees and works with wool—an obvious partnership. The pair tried to rethink what could be possible with Merino wool, with Sease tapping in to provide a performance POV without sacrificing a luxury fashion-inspired lens.

But let’s be honest with ourselves for a minute: Sure, wool is great when it comes to keeping someone warm, but it’s assuredly not the first material that we’d reach for if we’re thinking about techwear or stuff we’d want to wear in decidedly wet conditions. That said, Sease made sure to come correct with the garment tech. Jackets like the spookily named Vampire 2.0 and the belted Dronefolk treat their laminated wool and cashmere fabrics with an “innovative membrane” that makes each model windproof and water-resistant (or in the case of the Vampire 2.0, water-repellent), but still breathable. Trust us, these aren’t your average winter wool coats or scratchy wool sweaters.

Heavier outerwear aside, what’s more impressive is the ability for Sease to weave in a clear focus on Italian-inspired tailoring. Akin to Arc’teryx’s Veilance line, Sease and The Woolmark Company have also created tailoring—like the unstructured C-Blazer and Ellen Blazer 2.0—that blends seamlessly with “upscale casual”-type beats like a wool polo and a drawstring trouser. Is it just us or is this the kind of thing that you’d likely spot on the members of Succession’s Roy family?



Memes aside, if you have an in-office meeting at 10 a.m. but want to head to the slopes at 5 p.m., Sease is (unironically) pretty much exactly what you’re looking for. Besides, how many brands can say they set out to change public perception of a whole MF textile?

Check out Sease’s collaboration with The Woolmark Company here

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.