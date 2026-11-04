Seasonal Depression Is Coming. Here’s How to Manage It Before Things Gets Worse.

Does the change of seasons negatively affect your mental health? If so, you might have seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Thankfully, there are ways to get ahead of this internal shift.

“Despite our tendency to throw around the term ‘seasonal depression’ anytime someone feels especially dreary and unmotivated in the winter, it actually refers to a recurring mental health condition that’s thought to impact about one in 20 adults in the U.S., according to the American Psychiatric Association,” says Sydney Gomez, LCSW Clinical Training Specialist at Thriveworks.

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“The difference between the winter blahs and true seasonal affective disorder (SAD) comes down to how severe, persistent, and impactful it is … When we talk about seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder, we’re typically referring to a seasonal presentation of major depressive disorder.”

4 Ways to Get Ahead of Seasonal Depression Before Winter Hits, According to a Therapist

Think: symptoms like depressed mood, loss of interest/pleasure, changes in weight and appetite, fatigue and low energy, feelings of worthlessness and guilt, trouble concentrating or making decisions, and even suicidal thoughts or ideation.

“Whether SAD is something you deal with every year or you’re noticing symptoms of depression for the first time, here are a few ways to manage the condition and prepare for it in the future,” Gomez notes.

Here are four tips for getting ahead of seasonal depression this year.

1. Shift to Winter-Friendly Wellness

Your wellness habits might change with the seasons. For example, maybe you take more outdoor walks or hikes during spring and summer, while winter calls for more indoor workouts or yoga.

Additionally, our needs tend to shift during the wintertime, as you might get less daylight and time in nature, depending on where you live.

“Take a quick inventory of all your self-care strategies to see which ones might be impacted when the days get colder, shorter, and busier,” Gomez recommends. “That might include things like your morning walk, regular park hangs with your friends, or even things like hobbies or date nights that tend to get canceled when you get out of work well after the sun goes down. Next, brainstorm ways to either keep these habits going or replace them with something more winter-friendly. You might invest in cold-weather gear, switch to a walking pad, get a gym membership for the season, or plan a weekly potluck with friends.”

As Gomez notes, it’s better to prepare ahead of time, while you’re still energetic, than to start new habits when you’re already depleted.

2. Be Intentional When Making Holiday Plans

With the holiday season marking the start of winter, many people end up over-committed and completely burned out by the new year.

“If the holiday busy season tends to sneak up on you, try easing into the celebrations this year,” Gomez recommends. “Spending time with your calendar now can help you plan better so you don’t end up with five commitments in the span of two weeks.”

This doesn’t mean canceling all plans and isolating, of course. Rather, it means being more intention with your plans. For example, if you and your lover need a romantic getaway, don’t be afraid to be selfish and skip other social gatherings to afford the sweet escape.

“Similarly, it can help to plan a trip or event after the busy season slows down so you have something to look forward to,” Gomez says. “Even if the holidays are a good time for you, most people get to January, and there’s this slump, and then February and March feel like forever. Booking a trip (ideally one that involves sun and your favorite people) helps break up the long winter months and gives you something to stay excited about.”

3. Get Morning Light

It’s not as easy to get sunlight during the winter, which is why using a light box or making time for morning light can be a game-changer this time of year.

“Research recommends using a light box with 10,000 lux for 30 minutes a day (in the morning), from autumn to spring, if needed,” Gomez states. “If a light box isn’t realistic, getting 30 minutes of natural sunlight in the morning can get the job done too. If it’s possible to shift your schedule in a way to accommodate that, it might save you a purchase.”

4. Seek Treatment Ahead of Time

If you anticipate seasonal depression, it might help to speak with your PCP or a therapist before winter arrives. There are a variety of ways to treat and manage seasonal depression, and you don’t have to suffer alone.

“If your symptoms are impacting you to the point that you’re considering investing in a pricey light box, it might be time to make an appointment with a therapist or primary care provider to talk about it,” Gomez says.