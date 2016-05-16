This Soulful Deep House from Church Music Boss Seb Wildblood Has Our “Seal of Approval”

Following the off-the-shelves success of their April Sun Ra EP from budding Aussie producer Mall Grab, London’s Church Music is back with a new solo release from their own label boss Seb Wildblood. The new four-tracker is entitled Jazz Vol. 1 and will be out later this week, but today, Wildblood is sharing the charming deep-house beat “Seal of Approval,” which you can listen to below.

Hot on the heels of two big moments for the producer and DJ—his well-received U cassette and first United States tour in March—Wildblood’s new track keeps in line with his usual strain jazzy, subdued deep house. Furthermore, the new EP flexes an affinity for bluesy vocal sampling and playful piano keystrokes that give the whole thing a nostalgic yet still dance-worthy vibe.

Videos by VICE

Check out the tune below and keep your eyes and ears peeled for the EP’s full release on May 20, including a remix from Medlar.