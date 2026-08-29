Sebastian Bach Sings Lead Vocals With Twisted Sister for the First Time to Some Extremely Mixed Reviews

It’s always extremely difficult to transition into a new era as a band with a new singer. For years, fans have been accustomed to hearing one voice sing their most iconic records. Imagine Nirvana without Kurt Cobain after all. Some bands like Van Halen manage to pull off such impressive feats. But typically, it’s difficult to get fans on board with new vocalists.

It’s the same situation with Sebastian Bach of Skid Row fame. He officially took over singing duties for Twisted Sister on tour after Dee Snider bowed out due to health concerns. Blabbermouth captured their first show together after performing in Sayreville, New Jersey.

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However, after looking at the footage, fans are a bit cold on the tour crossover. The recurring sentiment is what you might expect: how could anyone take Dee Snider’s place? “Hellacious. Even watching that old goat Dee up there pooping his pants would have been better (maybe),” one fan wrote online.

Another self-proclaimed diehard fan at least appreciated that it looked fun for them. However, as an onlooker, he didn’t like how Sebastian Bach blended with Twisted Sister. “Honestly, it looks like they’re having fun, but I don’t know if this really works,” they replied. “It just doesn’t sound… right.”

Twisted Sister and Sebastian Bach Start Their Tour Together

For what it’s worth, at least Bach seems extremely passionate about the opportunity to work with Twisted Sister. In a radio interview captured by Blabbermouth, he giddily talked about the band’s many songs that he adored and how excited he was to perform them.

“When they were a club band, they would come out there like a punk rock band or a total thrash metal band. I mean, if you listen to their version of ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)’ by The Rolling Stones, it’s like a speed metal tempo,” Sebastian Bach explained.

“Well, that’s the kind of energy that I’m gonna bring. I mean, I’m not no spring chicken, but I still have a lot of energy when I get on the stage. And I’m going to give you guys fun and energy in Twisted Sister.”

While Sebastian Bach is stepping in for Twisted Sister, Dee Snider has insisted that this isn’t the end of the road completely. “I’m not dying! No, not never. I mean, we’re all dying, but not immediately,” he said back in February 2026. “My announcement about canceling the tour for health reasons, problems with my heart, arthritis, things like that … The rumors have run wild that I’m on my deathbed. I am not.”

(Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)