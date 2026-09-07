Second Death Reported at 2026 Burning Man Festival

A second person has died at the 2026 Burning Man music and arts festival.

According to a statement from festival organizers, the man was 60-year-old Craigh Mann. Festival staff found him dead in his camp in Black Rock City, Nevada, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 5. They have not disclosed his cause of death.

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“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, campmates, and all those affected by this loss,” the festival said in a statement.

NBC News reported that they had reached out to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Two men have died at Burning Man in 2026, so far

As noted, Mann’s death marks the second at this year’s psychedelic, Nevada desert fest, which reportedly averages about 70,000 festivalgoers. Just days prior, fest organizers announced that a man in his mid-50s passed away after experiencing a medical emergency.

“It is with heavy hearts that Burning Man Project confirms a Black Rock City participant in his mid-50s experienced a medical emergency,” they wrote in a statement. After “immediately” receiving “lifesaving measures,” he was transported to the on-site center for emergency care. However, he was ultimately pronounced dead. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, and those affected by this loss,” the statement added.

Burning Man organizers have not released the name of the first man who died at their event this year

“The participant’s name will not be released until his family has been notified,” Burning Man’s statement continued. “The safety and well-being of our community and staff remain our highest priority. If you’re in Black Rock City and need support, resources are available 24 hours a day.”

The following support is available to all Burning Man attendees

Black Rock Rangers provide peer support at Ranger HQ (6:30 & Esplanade) and at the Ranger Outposts behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.

Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team is available at ESD stations at 5:15 & Esplanade and behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.

Burning Man started on August 30 this year. It runs through Monday, September 7.

Photo by David Crane/picture alliance via Getty Images