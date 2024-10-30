Second High Court Rules Japan’s Same-Sex Marriage Ban ‘Unconstitutional’

Earlier this year, allies and LGBTQ+ community members called for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Japan—the only member of the Group of Seven nations without any form of legally binding protection for same-sex couples. Now, a second Japanese high court has just ruled that the government’s policy is unconstitutional.

In the past five years alone, six lawsuits have been filed in the country demanding marriage equality, but the Japanese government continues to exclude same-sex marriages from legal unions with spousal benefits.

Videos by VICE

On Wednesday, the Tokyo High Court labeled this ban as “a groundless legal discrimination based on sexual orientation.” This comes after a similar ruling by the Sapporo High Court in March, which called the policy a violation of same-sex couples’ fundamental rights to equality and freedom of marriage. Several other rulings have also deemed this act unconstitutional.

This ruling is, of course, a promising step for Japan’s LGBTQ+ community.

“This decision marks a critical step toward marriage equality in Japan and offers renewed hope to same-sex couples across the country,” said Boram Jang, an East Asia researcher with Amnesty International. “This case is also a reminder of the lengthy and fragmented legal battles couples must endure to exercise rights to equality that should already be protected. It is an injustice that weighs heavily on their lives.”

After Wednesday’s ruling, plaintiffs and their supporters gathered around the court to celebrate the win for inclusion.

“I felt grateful to be alive when I heard the word ‘unconstitutional’ from the judge,” said Yoko Ogawa, 60, a plaintiff. “I hope to see progress toward legalization as soon as possible.”