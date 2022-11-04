I Tried Secretlab’s Evo 2022, the Eames Chair of Gaming Chairs

I’ve done a lot of gaming in my lifetime. In bed, college, on my ex’s couch, the airplane—I’m a “console wars” veteran to say the least. As any gamer worth his or her salt knows, sometimes you can get lost in marathon sessions, hunching over controllers for hours at a time. Is that good for your posture or rapidly progressing carpal tunnel syndrome? No sir, which is why having a proper set up is absolutely essential. Thankfully, the gaming gods worked their magic and got me in touch with a special someone: the SecretLab TITAN Evo 2022 Series gaming chair.

Herman Miller may be the Ritz-Carlton of chairs, but Secretlab is the luxury of choice when it comes to gaming chairs. They’re one of the best chairs in the gaming community, with the brand originally being known for its initial TITAN 2020 model. A huge update for the 2022 model is the ergonomic firmness and added support. I was already sold when I sat on my friend’s older model, so I was stoked to test-drive the new Evo 2022.

First impressions are everything, and when I first saw the TITAN Evo 2022 I was definitely intimidated, as if I was looking at the Tesla of chairs (it does have a capital “T” plastered on its interior, after all). Even though I’ve been a longtime fan of video games, I’ve never actually used a gaming chair before. For the uninitiated, this chair looks more technical and quite big—especially when compared to my usual seating arrangement: the pre-loved, dingy office chairs my dad gives me. Needless to say, getting the opportunity to pop a squat on a TITAN Evo gaming chair is a treat to say the least.

Initial aesthetics aside, the real question I had was simple: How comfortable is this chair really? The TITAN Evo 2022 is anchored by its “proprietary patent-pending” cold-cure foam process. The result is a cradling comfort, fine-tuned to feel medium-firm for optimum weight distribution and max pressure relief. A backrest with 165 degrees of recline offers up the ability to basically lay flat (if that’s your vibe while trying to lock in while gaming, do you), while packing in a four-way proprietary lumbar support system that locks in and adapts intuitively to your spine. Honestly, it kind of feels like one of those chairs you sit on when you get a pedicure. When I turned on my Nintendo Switch to play Kirby and the Forgotten Land and reclined this bougie chair the farthest it could go, my back felt cradled better than by some mattresses I’ve slept on—I’m pretty sure I could fall asleep on it if I tried. That’s not even hyperbole, either; with a magnetic memory foam pillow that snaps into place on the backrest, you really could lay back and snooze on this high-tech seat.

Other features include smooth gliding wheels (perfect for moving up even closer to the TV) and a re-engineered hydraulics system (so you can actually rest your feet on the ground, no matter how tall or short you are). That said, the TITAN Evo 2022 can be shopped in three different sizes: small, regular, and extra large.

Speaking of sizes, a word to the wise: When the TITAN Evo 2022 chair was delivered, the box was massive and very heavy. If you have near zero arm strength I definitely recommend scouting someone to help you carry and unbox the chair. Once unboxed, there were about 15 steps to put this bad boy together, which took about an hour. Not fun, but well worth it.

Naturally, like all investment-worthy gaming gear, customization is crucial. This starts with the 4D armrests, which boast features like memory foam and are completely hot-swappable courtesy of Secretlab’s magnetic CloudSwap design. The material of the chair I received was supple genuine leather—which is certainly more luxe (see: expensive)—but if leather isn’t what you dig, it’s also available in soft weave fabric or leatherette. To zest up your chair’s look, you can also slap on a protective SKIN—effectively a fabric cover that comes in 16 different colors and styles that fits your TITAN Evo 2022 like a glove, literally. If you’re asking us though (from experience) one massive pro of the leather is that it’s simple to wipe clean. Did you spill your Mountain Dew and get Taki dust on your precious chair? No sweat, just swipe it away with some leather wipes or spray.

If my word isn’t enough, let it be known that the chair has a 4.9-star rating and over 37,000 customer reviews on its website from all around the world. “In 20 years I have had all kinds of chairs but this one is just pure quality,” one reviewer wrote. You’ve gotta trust someone with 20 years of experience. Game on.

The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series gaming chair is available for purchase here.

