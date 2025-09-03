Paradise Found… With This THCa Vape in Your Pocket

Thank god Forbidden Fruit isn’t actually forbidden. And thanks to the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill, THCa is federally legal. That’s why most of us can order the Secret Nature THCa Forbidden Fruit Vape! That’s exciting news because this discreet and grape-coded vape is my new favorite for getting high in spots I’m not supposed to (like a true sinner). This Eve-approved vape takes you straight to Eden.

Not Made for Freshly Fallen Angels

This live resin disposable vape contains a THCa concentrate with 53.5% potency. THCa is the precursor to Delta-9 THC. All it needs to become the cannabinoid that gets you stoney-baloney is a little heat, which is where the automatic vape comes in handy. Once heated, the THCa loses some weight, bringing the total Delta-9 THC concentration to 46.9%. So it’s a heavy hitter and not ideal for most beginners.

THCa vapes (and THCa flower, while we’re on the topic) will get you just as high as THC products. I know it might seem like THCa is a fake version, but it’s the real deal, and the only difference is that it hasn’t reached Delta-9 THC enlightenment yet. Once you apply heat, it loses its innocence and becomes Delta-9. Just because you see THCa on the label, don’t think it’s a weak product.

And it’s a full-spectrum concentrate (yay!), which means it contains a range of cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBG, and CBN, plus tasty terpenes. Secret Nature makes disposable THCa vapes featuring a bunch of strains. The one we’re talking about today is Forbidden Fruit, a lush indica that has a lot to love about it.

Walk Through the Garden of Weed-en

Forbidden Fruit is one of the most delightful indicas, with relaxing effects and a tingly body high that can drift you off to dreamland. It’s not the right strain for partying and being productive. But for cozy evenings on the couch or nights gazing at the stars and eating from the Tree of Knowledge? Hell yeah.

Since vapes don’t typically deliver the haziness of cannabis flower, the Forbidden Fruit concentrate won’t make you as sleepy or groggy as the strain usually does. I find this to be a stronger body high and a milder head high than the Forbidden Fruit flower I’ve had. But it’s not energizing. It maintains that lowkey vibe that grounds you wherever you are.

You never know how a strain might affect you, but this is one of my favorite strains for curbing anxiety, like the kind that comes when you fall from grace. The vape delivers a calming high that doesn’t make you stupid. You’re still clear-headed, but covered in a blanket of serenity. If you’re feeling high-strung and overwhelmed, a few hits of Forbidden Fruit can help you come back down to Earth and find some peace.

Eve Would Be Into It

Lots of strains are called fruity. But Forbidden Fruit puts them all to shame. This vape has a super fruity taste, with notes of berries, grapefruit, pineapple, and mango. It’s sweet and dank and brings a jungle-y, tropical vibe to every hit. It’s like smoking a medley of fruits and plants from the rainforest.

I’m not a huge fan of artificially flavored vapes, but I know not everyone likes the hempy, grassy flavor of natural cannabis concentrates. This Forbidden Fruit vape is the perfect middle ground. It’s not artificially flavored, but this strain has such a delectably sweet profile that it almost seems like it is. It leans into the grapes and lemons and blueberries more than the weed.

The flavor is carried on plumes of mild smoke. It’s not too harsh on your throat and offers a fabulous flavor without making you cough your lungs out. The vape is designed to give you medium-sized hits. Some vapes deliver massive rips with the slightest inhalation, which can waste concentrate and send you to the floor. Others are pathetically weak. Secret Nature’s is the perfect balance, giving you big enough rips to get baked, but not so big they’re uncomfortable.

Stealthier Than a Snake

Courtesy of author

I <3 small vapes. Secret Nature’s disposable vapes are among the tiniest I’ve ever used, if not the smallest. They’re sleek, black lady-finger-shaped devices that have minimal controls. There aren’t any buttons or settings. Just inhale, and it will automatically heat the THCa concentration.

The small light at the bottom indicates the vape is working. I believe the light will start to turn red when the vape begins to run low on battery. However, I’ve been using this one for a while, and it doesn’t seem to be losing power at all. If it does, there’s a USB-C plug at the bottom to power her back up.

The compact and simple vape design aligns well with Secret Nature’s overall brand aesthetic, which is simultaneously clean and organic. With minimalist packaging, the brand lives up to its “secret” name, as does this discreet vape design. I can even palm the vape and almost completely hide it, which is tough with small hands.

High-Class Sinning

A 1g THCa disposable vape from Secret Nature is $50. I can’t pretend this is a deal. It’s definitely on the higher end of the price spectrum for disposables, but you’re paying for the top-quality Forbidden Fruit concentrate and the streamlined, sneaky vape design. Ultimately, it’s an enjoyable product, but not ideal for budget stoners. Buy it when you want to treat yourself or need something teeny-tiny to sneakily get high somewhere.

Relaxation Worth the Original Sin

It’s small, but mighty. The Secret Nature Forbidden Fruit THCa Vape is one of the most discreet and delicious disposables. You can get stoned off the Forbidden flavors, even in forbidden locations, thanks to the subtle design. Adam doesn’t know what he was missing out on.

