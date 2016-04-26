Secret Space Premiere Video for “Stars,” the First Track from Their Upcoming Debut

Much like reading a crisp hardcover book in a toasty room, Ohio’s Secret Space is a band that makes being alone an enjoyable act. For a couple of years, the group has been gazing about on Bandcamp, and are set to release their debut record (produced by Will Yip) The Window Room on Equal Vision Records June 17. The band’s new video for “Stars,” premiering below, captures what’s beautiful about taking some time for yourself. The track carries a lovely-but-heavy guitar strum, casting a sonic coat over deceptively good singing. These sounds accompany visuals of the group playing a cramped space in an office, intertwined with shots of the singer wandering aimlessly on a pale, snowy night. So really, the band did all the hard work giving you the best way to enjoy them; take this song out in the world for a walk.

Pre-order the record right here, and catch the band on tour with Turnover:

06/16 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

06/17 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

06/18 – Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

06/19 – Brooklyn, NY – The Market Hotel

06/20 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

06/21 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

06/22 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck

06/23 – Buffalo, NY – Waiting Room

06/24 – Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class

06/25 – Lansing, MI – The Loft

06/26 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

06/27 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Smiling Moose

06/28 – Richmond, VA – Strange Matter