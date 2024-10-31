Secretlab Titan EVO NanoGen Gaming Chair Is Their Most Comfortable Yet

secretlab nanogen pure black

Secretlab, purveyors of high-tech gaming chairs, have been focusing heavily on collaborations for their popular Titan EVO model in recent months, but the new NanoGen model promises a significant upgrade in terms of overall comfort. The goal was to provide the perfect combination of softness and support for long hours of sitting using new NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette and NanoFoam composite materials. As you’ll see, these new materials just might give you a reason to finally pull the trigger on an expensive gaming chair, or even upgrade from an earlier model.

Despite being softer than any leatherette that Secretlab has ever produced, Secretlab notes that the NanoGen leatherette is 14x more durable than regular PU leather, and includes enhanced stain and UV resistance. The NanoFoam is also said to be their most supportive foam option. It involves blending their medium-firm cold-cure foam with a soft-cushion microfoam top to further enhance the balance between softness and support. Of course, the question you’re probably asking yourself right now is…

secretlab nanogen pure white

HOW MUCH IS ALL OF THIS FANCY NANOGEN CHAIR TECH GOING TO COST?

Not surprisingly, a luxury gaming chair won’t come cheap. The Titan EVO NanoGen is certainly no exception. Pricing starts at $799 for the Regular model and goes up to $849 for the XL model. You can pre-order yours here at the Secretlab website starting today in white or black. The first batch is set to ship by November 25th, though yours may arrive sooner. Either way, it would be one hell of a holiday gift for a gamer, or indeed anyone that spends long hours sitting at a desk.

If you’re interested in Secretlab’s collaborations you can check out options like Warhammer, League of Legends, Dragon Ball and More right here. If you want to refresh your current Titan EVO chair with their SKINS product, you can do that here.

Vincent Sin, Head of Industrial Design at Secretlab at the following to say about the new chair design:

“Years of expertise and experience we’ve gained from formulating our own upholstery

and proprietary cold-cure foam has allowed us to reinvent what’s possible.

The Secretlab NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette and Secretlab NanoFoam Composite

have solved some of the biggest paradoxes in material science and engineering.

We’re bringing together qualities traditionally in conflict with one another, without having

to compromise on any benefits. With that, we can create a chair that unlocks an entirely

new level of comfort, going above and beyond the norm to reduce strain over long hours.”





