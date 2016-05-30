Section Boyz Drop a New Video for “Section Music 2”

South London rap collective Section Boyz are going to make sure 2016 is the year everyone learns their name, no matter the continent. They’ve already received a solid co-sign from Toronto prince Drake, and it’s not that difficult to see why. Yesterday, the six-piece dropped a new video for “Section Music 2,” an absolutely massive posse cut. The group moves from hotel room to parking lot in a whirlwind, in a firestorm over what sounds like a Lex Luger beat. It’s a great track to grab some pals and fuck up someone’s night, and hopefully the posse has a followup to their 2015 Don’t Panic soon.