Security Footage of Bizarre Hairless Animal Sparks Chupacabra Conspiracies

Something strange is lurking in Pueblo, Colorado—and no one can quite figure out what it is.

When Janay Grover checked her backyard security footage recently, she expected the usual late-night raccoon activity. Instead, she found a hairless, hunched creature creeping across her porch, its skin bare and body unfamiliar. She’s no stranger to wildlife, but this? Not something she’s seen before. “I get raccoons here every night,” she said. “It’s definitely not a raccoon.”

Videos by VICE

But according to Colorado wildlife officials, it very well might be. A spokesperson told reporters, “The use of the front paws and the size makes us think it’s a raccoon. We think this animal might be a raccoon with mange.” They added, “It’s tough to be 100% sure of the animal’s identity,” leaving just enough ambiguity to keep conspiracy theories alive.

Mange, a skin condition caused by parasitic mites, can lead to extreme hair loss and inflamed skin in animals like raccoons, coyotes, and foxes. Combine that with the grainy green glow of night-vision footage, and it’s easy to see how an ordinary animal might look like something out of a horror movie. Still, not everyone’s convinced—including Janay.

People Swear This Hairless Animal Caught on Video Is a Chupacabra

Her video has started attracting serious online attention. The footage has been shared widely, with viewers chiming in with everything from jokes to full-blown cryptid theories. Some claim it’s a skinwalker, others say it looks like a chupacabra or a “mutant possum that’s seen too much.” One commenter even speculated it was “a lab-grown freak that escaped from NORAD.”

This isn’t the first time a mange-afflicted animal has sent people into a cryptid spiral. In 2007, a rancher in Cuero, Texas claimed to have discovered a chupacabra after finding a hairless, blue-gray creature with oversized teeth. The image went viral. DNA tests later confirmed it was a coyote with mange—but that didn’t stop the legend from sticking.

Then there was the infamous “Montauk Monster” in 2008, a bloated, hairless corpse that washed up on a beach in New York. The photos of its bloated, clawed body kicked off a wave of wild theories—some swore it was part of a secret government project, and others said it looked straight-up extraterrestrial. Experts eventually dismissed it as a raccoon or dog, its grotesque appearance blamed on decomposition and water exposure.

Whether it’s a sick raccoon or Colorado’s next viral cryptid, the debate is part of a growing pattern: when the natural world looks just unnatural enough, we can’t help but fill in the blanks with myth.

As for Janay, she’s still not convinced. And judging by the comment section, she’s not the only one.