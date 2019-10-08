Security Guard Nabbed for Robbing Bank He Was Hired to Protect

A security guard ended up behind bars yesterday morning after attempting to rob the very same bank he was hired to protect in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Philippines.



It happened in Prestige Bank and the Sta. Rosa Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Romeo Dimaano, GMA News reported.

Videos by VICE

According to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, witnesses said that Dimaano declared that he was robbing the bank at around 9 a.m., shortly after the establishment opened. He allegedly told bank personnel to put money inside his bag.

The cops said they received a report regarding the commotion at 9:17 a.m. and responded immediately. Investigations are still ongoing to determine if Dimaano had accomplices.

The agency Dimaano worked for said that he had been with them for two years, that he had no criminal record, and that he had been assigned to the bank for five months.

“At first, the tellers thought he was joking,” Lt. Col. Eugene Orate, Sta. Rosa police chief, told Inquirer.

The bank employees eventually realized that Dimaano was serious when he aimed his gun at the tellers. One of the tellers managed to divert the guard’s attention by telling him to move closer to the vault, giving another teller and a client the chance to escape the bank and seek out help. Dimaano was eventually pinned to the floor and disarmed by bank personnel before the police arrived.

No one was hurt in the incident but bank employees were visibly traumatized, according to the police. Dimaano also “seemed nervous” during questioning because he was perspiring profusely, Orate said.

“I asked him why he did it and he said he needed money to buy a house,” he added.

