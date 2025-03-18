‘SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure’ Looks Like the Perfect Blend of Chaos and Cuteness for Me and My Wife

I’ve been keeping an eye on SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure for a minute. Every time I take a peek, it just keeps looking better and better. Much like a steak from a fine dining establishment, the development team behind SEDAP! just keeps adding all of the right fixings on this beautiful meal meant for two. And I’ve already convinced my wife to jump into it as soon as it’s available. Seeing as Overcooked almost led us to divorce, SEDAP! is going to be the delicious dessert that rekindles our love of multiplayer food-based experiences.

Screenshot: Isolated Games Publishing

‘Sedap!’ Is One Half Dungeon Crawler and Another Half Kitchen Simulator, and I Love It

If there’s one thing I love more than anything in a game, it’s a great combat system. And if there’s something my wife loves more than anything, it’s in-depth cooking mechanics. So, right off the bat, SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure feels like a game that was tailor-made for us to experience together. While I’m doing my own thing, Katie can sit there and put together some delicious dishes for us to enjoy. It’s a great dynamic. And if the demo has anything to say, we’ve already locked in our choices.

Videos by VICE

I’m going to be playing as Gon the Hunter in SEDAP! far more often, while Katie will be stepping into the shoes of Som the Cooker. I love that each of these characters has a predefined role, but I’m hoping as things progress, we can swap their roles and try some different things. But the hack-and-slash gameplay is satisfying enough that it doesn’t leave me hungry for more. We’ve got a business to run, and I can’t wait to see what kind of mischief we’re going to get into when the full game releases.

While SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure does feature split screen, it does also have online co-op. So, we can jump into this adventure wherever we are. Wrap this all up with a beautiful art style and great music, and you’ve found our new obsession. We’re always searching for new games to play together. This looks like it’s going to be the next main course in our lives.