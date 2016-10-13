Sedna Reaches for the Stars with ‘Eterno’

​Sedna caught my ear the same way the new joint from Oathbreaker​ did—by taking a format I already love (black metal), and carefully incorporating outside influences in a smart, creative way. Their latest album, Eterno, ticks all the boxes. This Italian trio build upon an atmospheric black metal base with double shots of Neurosis-inspired post-metal and Tragedy’s dark hardcore, utilizing expansive melodies, pained vocals, and crunchy drums to drive it all home. It’s very 2016, and very good.

Eterno was mastered by Colin Marston, who keeps it sounding bright and uncluttered. According to the band, “The music was born from the natural flow of emotions. We’ve not chosen what should be the “Pillars” or the “Mountains”, the music chose for us.”

It’s definitely an emotional album, and you can hear that for yourself below. Snag a copy from WOOAAARGH​​ come October 29.

Kim Kelly is moving mountains on Twitter​.