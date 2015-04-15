See Rare Photos of The Police, LL Cool J, & More in a New Photography Exhibition

From Bruce Springsteen in a shop full of hubcaps to Debbie Harry in her skimpiest skivvies, photographer Lynn Goldsmith has seen it all—and captured the photo to prove it. In a new show at the Morrison Hotel Gallery Soho, her iconic snapshots come center-stage: U2 holding umbrellas as they strut NYC’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Harrison Ford hanging out with Carrie Fisher, even Laurie Anderson looking like she’s tightrope walking on the edge of a skyscraper.

Streets of NYC is her new exhibition, opening on Friday, April 17th. Featuring some of the famous faces Goldsmith captured between 1973 and 2013, the show is like a who’s who of downtown talent through the ages. Most of the portraits were taken “after formal studio portrait sessions, when Lynn and her subjects would walk around NYC,” as the press release explains, presenting intimate, often vulnerable looks at some of the world’s biggest stars. You can head over to the Morrison Hotel Gallery Soho to see them up-close and personal, but in advance of the show, check out some of the images in Streets of NYC below:

“Van Halen Chinatown 1978” ©Lynn Goldsmith/courtesy of Morrison Hotel Gallery

“Mark Walberg West Village 1991” ©Lynn Goldsmith/courtesy of Morrison Hotel Gallery

“Matt Dillon subway lower Manhattan 1981” ©Lynn Goldsmith/courtesy of Morrison Hotel Gallery

“Lion Babe – Jillian Hervey East Village – 2nd Avenue and 3rd 2013” (New record out on Interscope) ©Lynn Goldsmith/courtesy of Morrison Hotel Gallery

“Kevin Bacon 6th Avenue and 40th 1982” ©Lynn Goldsmith/courtesy of Morrison Hotel Gallery

Lynn Goldsmith’s Streets of NYC opens on Friday, April 17th, and runs though Wednesday May 6th at Morrison Hotel Gallery Soho, located at 116 Prince Street. Click here for more information.

