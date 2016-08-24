See the destruction caused by the Italian earthquake

At least 73 people are dead and hundreds more are still trapped under the rubble in central Italy, where a 6.2 magnitude earthquake flattened towns near Rome on Wednesday morning. Rescuers are fanning out through several small towns in a mountainous area around 100 miles (150 km) northeast of Rome, where the quake did the worst damage. Some of the more remote villages, perched amid rugged mountains, are among the worst hit.
The town that appeared to have suffered the most as the picture of the disaster became clearer was Amatrice, where almost all 2,500 inhabitants are now homeless and dozens are dead. Photographers in the town captured the destruction as the sun rose on Wednesday, a few hours after the quake, which struck at around 3:30am local time. Aerial images showed the staggering damage to nearby towns as well.