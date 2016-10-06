See the Making of Solange’s ‘A Seat at the Table’ with New Behind the Scenes Documentary

Solange’s new album A Seat at the Table​ has received high praise since its release last week. In a new documentary titled, A Seat at the Table, Beginning Stages, the Houston-bred singers shares footage of the album being created. With appearances from collaborators like Kwes, Sampha, Sean Nicholas Savage, and more, the early sessions for songs like “Don’t Touch My Hair,” “Don’t You Wait,” and “Mad” are shown. Earlier this week, Solange released videos​ for album cuts “Cranes in the Sky” and “Don’t Touch My Hair.” Watch the video below.

