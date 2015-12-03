​See Which Genres are Trending on the Discogs Market in Real Time

Prog rock records are down an average of 81 cents from yesterday, according to the Vinyl Marketwatch. Senior market analyst Teki Latex—of the Parisian Sound Pellegrino crew—tells us that the genre is experiencing a “major Jethro Lull.” New Age vinyl, however, is up 3 cents, so maybe it’s time to finally dump those extra copies of Pure Moods, Volume 2.



The interactive website, which launched today, is a collaborative project between the music marketplace Discogs and the folks over at Red Bull Music Academy. It can theoretically tell you how and when to invest in a given genre based on the average price movements of the most expensive 250 records from each category. You can also view the overall trends in vinyl sales across all genres, which have dropped by about a dollar since November 1st. Yikes!

Videos by VICE

The folks at RBMA would like you know to note that, “as passionate music buyers ourselves, this site most definitely does not endorse speculative vinyl collector culture. This site is in fact a parody of that sorry state of affairs ,and should be used for entertainment and general data purposes only.”

Check out the Vinyl Marketwatch for yourself.

For more on Discogs, check out our list of the site’s most expensive records (including a $9,000 Sandwell District 12-inch).