I’ve Been Using Seed Probiotics for Two Years. Here’s What Changed.

Folk wisdom has always recognized the the power and influence of our gut: sayings like trust your gut or go with your gut instinct suggest there’s more going on in our guts than just digestion—that there’s also a deeper mind-body connection at hand.

Now, science is backing up the same idea, as the brain-gut connection is being increasingly studied, talked about, and explored. And it turns out it’s pretty major. There’s 100 million nerve cells in our guts, communicating back to our brain constantly. With knowledge comes responsibility: if we really want to take care of our health, we need to care for our gut properly, and Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic is here to help.

seed probiotics: the benefits

According to John Hopkins Medicine, “Researchers are finding evidence that irritation in the gastrointestinal system may send signals to the central nervous system (CNS) that trigger mood changes.” This means that common problems like constipation, diarrhea, bloating, and stomach pain and upset aren’t just a physical nuisance: they can actually negatively impact our emotional states, even contributing to anxiety and depression.

Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic was designed to help gut immune function and boost whole-body health. Seed uses 24 strains of probiotic and prebiotics that have been painstakingly selected by scientists to accomplish this goal, and is even conducting a clinical trial through Harvard’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to study the effect on Seed DS-01

Daily Synbiotic on IBS symptoms.

According to Seed, “Our probiotics are among the first to undergo end-to-end, whole-genome testing—the application of nanopore and shotgun sequencing of microbial DNA to genetically validate each strain and species.” What’s that mean for us? Quality is of the utmost importance over at Seed, and those of us (like me!) who have made Seed a regular part of our lives can have peace of mind knowing the strains we’re taken have been carefully chosen and tested.

In a Seed member survey, 75% of members reported seeing an improvement in regularity after taking DS-01, while 87% felt more in control of their whole body health since starting DS-01.

As a self-described health-freak, I needed to test the benefits in my own life after I first learned about Seed.

That was two years ago, and I’m still taking it today.

seed probiotics: my full review

Before I started taking Seed, my digestion wasn’t regular, and I had a relatively persistent tight, anxious feeling in my stomach. After hearing about Seed and the importance of your gut on the To Be Magnetic Podcast, I decided to give it a whirl and see if it could help.

Sustainable Packaging

Before even taking the capsules themselves, one of the first things I appreciated about Seed (and still do today) is its sustainable packaging. It’s mailed in recyclable packaging, and then the capsules themselves come in a fully compostable green little sleeve—which holds a month’s supply. (I love to compost, so this is major points for me.)

When you first subscribe, this comes in a kit where you also get your re-fillable green jar, and a smaller travel vial, which, alas, I have misplaced over the years. Then, in the months to follow, you’re refill comes in a recyclable mailer. Since Seed is a subscription service that I plan to take advantage of for a long, long, time, it’s important to me that it’s sustainable.

Easy to Use

Now: taking Seed. When you first start taking seed, there’s a little adjustment window. You start your first three days taking just one capsule. Then, on the fourth day, or whenever your body feels acclimated, you start taking two capsules at a time.

According to Seed, you should preferably take it “on an empty stomach to limit exposure to digestive enzymes and bile salts.” This is what I do—first thing in the morning. Still, Seed adds, “You know your body best—if it’s more comfortable for you to take with food, please feel free to do so.”

What Seed Did for Me

When I first started taking Seed, the first benefits I noticed within the first month or so was that my digestion was becoming regular and any bloating I’d previously felt had gone away.

For me, the most remarkable thing I noticed in the first few months of taking Seed was that the tight anxiety feeling I’d usually felt in my stomach went away. I am obviously not a scientist, so I can’t say why or how this happened—just that it did. I was finally able to feel a neutral sense of comfort in my stomach. I also noticed that when something in my life would happen that did warrant some anxiety, it didn’t all nestle in my stomach like it would have before. It’s like my body had a wider tolerance to process it, rather than just one weak spot it would go to.

Obviously, seeing (and feeling) these benefits made me want to keep taking Seed, and I have been doing so for about two years now. At $49.99 per month, this means I’ve spent close to $1,200 on Seed overall. While I often look at my subscriptions to see what can go on the chopping block when I want to save money, Seed is never cut from the team.

I also have been using it long enough to vouch for the brand’s customer service. Once, my package of capsules got ruined in the mail. It was super easy to email them and fix the issue: not only did they send me a new packet, but they also comped the month’s price, which was a welcome surprise.

last thoughts

I have no plans to stop taking Seed, and I will loudly recommend it to anyone I know. For me, it’s been a worthwhile investment for creating a healthier mind-body connection, and I like knowing that in the vast world or pre and probiotics, Seed is highly tested and backed by science.

seed probiotics faqs

What happens if you’re not happy with Seed?

If you try out Seed and decide it’s not right for you, you can get a refund within 30 days, no questions asked This goes for your first order—not refill shipments. If you want to cancel your subscription, you will have to do that in your account portal.

Can you take Seed with other supplemets?

According to the brand, you can safely take Seed with other supplements. When it comes to taking it with other medications, the brand says, “There are no known contraindications with DS-01 and any over the counter or prescription medications, though we encourage you to double check with your physician before adding our product to your regimen.”

Does it need to be refrigerated?

Some probiotics have to be refrigerated, but not Seed. The brand says, “If a probiotic does not survive at ambient temperature outside of the refrigerator, it can reflect weak stability of the product, low viable organism count, or inadequate overages in formulation.”