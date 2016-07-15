PREMIERE: Let Seedna’s ‘Forlorn’ Satiate Your Atmospheric Black Metal Cravings

As the supersized single-song EP format becomes more and more common, it’s with taking the time to note that, whether we’re talking funeral doom or progressive genre-fucking, it takes a lot of musical skill to write a 22-minute song in the first place—let alone one that remains interesting and dynamic the whole way through. It’s no mean feat, but Seedna pulls it off (and then some) on their latest album, Forlorn, an ambitious example of modern Swedish atmoblack (how do you guys feel about that term? Coining cutesy names for metal sub-subgenres seems both fun and mostly unnecessary—but look what happened with djent!).

The band itself occupies that shadowy disputed territory at the intersection of black metal, post-rock, doom, and post-metal, and demonstrate a real mastery of the craft whilst keeping their rougher edges intact. Out today (July 15) via Indian label Transcending Obscurity, Forlorn is a rare gem in a crowded genre, and one that will hopefully end up getting the attention it deserves.

If you’ve got the same fondness for this sort of atmospheric-but-interesting black metal that I do, you’re going to want to dive headfirst into this one. Stream the album below, and snag your copy from Transcending Obscurity here.

Kim Kelly is wandering on Twitter.