Seeking Refuge in Europe: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 1)

As the migrant crisis continues to grip Europe, tens of thousands of refugees have made their way to Hungary, largely in the hope of then traveling on to Germany.

Germany is expected to accept 800,000 asylum seekers this year, but Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged fellow European leaders to offer more help in solving the crisis, and has proposed introducing a quota system, which would see refugees distributed among other European Union states.

Other countries have tried to stop the flow of people, including Denmark, which recently suspended all rail links with Germany. Hungary initially denied the migrants’ passage, yet authorities have now begun to allow those who wish to seek asylum in other nations to do so.

A large cross section of society, often encompassing three generations of one family, has left everything behind in countries destroyed by war and conflict in a desperate bid for security and safety in Europe.

VICE News joins refugees as they make the train journey from Hungary’s capital city of Budapest in the hope of starting a new life.

