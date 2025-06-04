Seether Frontman Shaun Morgan Changes ‘Remedy’ Lyrics in Dig at Venue Security Who Kicked Out His 7-Year-Old Daughter

Seether singer Shaun Morgan is such a good dad that he is not beneath being petty and changing the lyrics to one of the band’s biggest hits, “Remedy,” to take a dig at a “fucking asshole” venue security guard who kicked his seven-year-old daughter from the side of the stage while she was watching her father perform.

The incident took place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa last Thursday (May 29). During Seether’s set, Morgan took an abrupt pause to go find his daughter, who had disappeared from his side-stage spot where she had been enjoying the show. Once he returned to the stage, Morgan was visibly irritated and then proceeded to inform the crowd of what had happened.

“Hey, sorry, that took a little while,” he said, per NME. “I had my fucking kid on the side of the stage the whole entire show, and then suddenly this fucking asshole kicks her the fuck off the stage.”

“She’s seven years old, and now she can’t even go in the front of fucking house and watch the show? Man, fuck you,” he continued, making his frustration very known. “What the fuck is wrong with people? She’s a fucking child, and you just kicked her off the fucking stage her dad’s playing.” He then added, “I hope your dick is super fucking huge bro.”

Later in the set, it became clear that Morgan was still not over the situation when he changed the lyrics to Seether’s 2005 song, “Remedy,” to take some verbal jabs at the security guard.

“Blah, blah-blady-blah, some fucking rules that kick the kids out/ Doing no fucking harm, just watching Daddy play a rock show/ I’m a little man, with a tiny dick, and I have control,” he sang. See above for footage of the set.