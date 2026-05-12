Sega Confirms 10 New Games In Development

Sega announces a surprise cancellation of one of its upcoming projects in a pivot away from free-to-play games, but also goes on to lay out a roadmap of ten other projects that are in development based on major franchises and new IP.

Sega ‘Super Game’ is Cancelled, but 10 Other Games Are In The Works

Screenshot: SEGA

In a new report on its 2026 fiscal year financial results, Sega has confirmed some big strategic changes. The presentation explained that Sega was cancelling the upcoming mysterious Super Game after seeing poor performance in the free to play and live service area.

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Instead, Sega will be focusing on other projects that are not attempting to capitalize on the games as a service trend. With the cancellation of Super Game, 100 people from the free to play development team have been transferred to full game development to put their efforts towards the mainstay IPs.

The report went on to share Sega’s roadmap for various reboots that are in the works, as well as some brand new games or sequels.

At this time, Sega’s confirmed roadmap includes the following titles:

Stranger Than Heaven (Winter 2026)

Persona 4 Revival (TBD)

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 (TBD)

Total War: Medieval 3 (TBD)

New Virtua Fighter Project (TBD)

Crazy Taxi (TBD)

Golden Axe (TBD)

Jet Set Radio (TBD)

Streets of Rage (TBD)

Alien: Isolation (TBD)

Super Game had originally been revealed back in 2021 and was expected to release in March 2026 at one point, so it does come as a bit of a shock to see it fully removed from the Sega lineup. It will be very interesting to see how this pivot works for the company and if any of the new titles are able to connect with an audience.

Stranger Than Heaven, a new IP from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, recently received a lengthy closer look at an Xbox Special Look event. The game seems to have a lot of promise, so fans of Sega should keep a close eye out for a release date confirmation in the near future as the winter release window gets closer.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro gaming and Sega news and updates.

Sega’s next big release is Stranger Than Heaven, which releases for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles in winter 2026. The other projects on the roadmap do not have confirmed release dates or release windows at this time.