Sega Genesis Fighting Game Returns After 35 Years for Modern Consoles

A classic 1989 action fighting game is set to make its debut on modern consoles thanks to one of Arcade Archives’ latest projects.

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Arcade Archives is bringing back another classic Sega Genesis-era arcade title with the new release of Street Smart. The SNK game from 1989 is making its way to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week.

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“In an era where a man’s true worth was measured solely by his strength, a lone karate master and a professional wrestler travel across America to prove who is the ultimate street brawler.

After teaming up in 2-player co-op, you’ll face off in a 1P vs. 2P showdown! Victory earns you the blessings of the GALS!”

The Arcade Archives 1 version of the game will cost players $7.99 and the Arcade Archives 2 version raises the price to $9.99 and includes a few more enhancements and new features. Shoppers who own the first version on PS4 and want to upgrade to the Arcade Archives 2 version for PS5 will have an option to do so for $2.99.

In Original Mode, players will find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable.

Arcade Archives 1 version:

Difficulty and display settings

Button remapping

Rapid-fire options

The ability to create multiple save files at any time

Rewind function to undo your last move

In addition, in Hi Score Mode and Caravan Mode, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

Arcade Archives 2 series introduces a brand-new mode called Time Attack Mode, in addition to the Original Mode, Hi Score Mode, and Caravan Mode from Arcade Archives.

Arcade Archives 2 version:

Time Attack Mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

With VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

For those who aren’t familiar with the effort, the Arcade Archives (ACA) series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games, staying true to the originals.

If you are unable to find the games listed here in the online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro gaming news and updates.

Street Smart released digitally on April 23, 2026 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.