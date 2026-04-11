Sega Genesis RPG Re-Releasing on Modern Consoles After 34 Years

It’s been more than three decades since the Sega Genesis console era kicked off, but many of its games still remain classics. A new re-release coming to modern consoles aims to bring one of the era’s classic RPGs to contemporary gamers with some welcome quality-of-life improvements.

1992’s Traysia is Coming To Modern Consoles This Month

Screenshot: Steam

34 years after its original release, Traysia is returning to consoles and PC on April 24, 2026. For those who are unfamiliar with the Telenet Japan RPG, the title is a traditional, party-based RPG featuring a fantastical world and a unique grid-like battlefield combat system. Traysia is a full-scale role-playing game made up of five scenarios, offering a definitive fantasy romance of love and adventure.

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“Dreaming of becoming a world-traveling adventurer, a young boy named Roy left his hometown. Having known neither travel nor battle, the boy’s adventure now begins.

After [leaving] behind the hometown, he traveled through many mountains and forests. Roy finally arrived at a small county called Kingdom of Salon. Traysia is a girl waiting for Roy to come back in their hometown, Johanna, a port town.”

The RPG has a cult following, but definitely did not launch to rave reviews back in 1992. Many of the complaints about the game stemmed from its repetitive gameplay and clunky user interface, so it will be very interesting to see if the quality-of-life improvements introduced in the re-release can help smooth some of those rough edges from the original.

Here is a full list of updated features in the Traysia re-release:

Rewind/Turbo function: repeat something until you achieve perfection, or speed things up

Save state function: save wherever you want to in the game, and restart from that exact point

Screen filters: select from several filters to modify how the game looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.)

Gallery: view images from the original game’s manual and box design

Cheats function: activate cheats that will make your mission a lot easier (infinite lives, invulnerability, etc.)

Jukebox: listen to the 21 music tracks included in the game whenever you want

Given the generally unfavorable reviews of the original title, it should be very interesting to see what sort of demand there is for this particular re-release and how much the improved features will make a difference. Regardless of the review scores, there are definitely some shoppers who will be intrigued by the re-release purely for the nostalgia factor.

Traysia re-releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on April 24.