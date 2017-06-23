SEGA Just Put a Bunch of Legendary Games On Your Smartphone

This article originally appeared on The Creators Project.

SEGA is going fully mobile with the launch of SEGA Forever, an app store collection that allows nostalgic gamers to play their favorite SEGA games on their smartphones for free. The international video game developer announced their latest endeavor in a corky video trailer posted to YouTube yesterday. Through the respective iOS and Android app stores, users can individually download console classics like Sonic the Hedgehog and Comix Zone, with new games coming in every two weeks. The new service will include online leaderboards, cloud saves, and fully integrated wireless Bluetooth controller support so you aren’t confined to your touchscreen. A press release put out by the company explains the new project as a “re-awakening of archetypal gaming, an ode to the deep and diverse SEGA catalogue, and the beginning of a retro revolution that will transport players back through two decades of console gaming.”

The collection launched today with a set of five SEGA Genesis-era games available for play: the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Kid Chameleon, and Phantasy Star II. The games are free to download, unless you want to play sans ads, which will cost you $1.99 a pop. CMO of SEGA’s Mobile Division in the West, Mike Evans, tells Creators about the reception they’ve received thus far: “We’ve seen overwhelming support and excitement around SEGA Forever, generations of fans have expressed their delight following the launch of the first five titles and are keen to join us on this retro journey. Nostalgia for these brands is really resonating, and that’s exactly what we had hoped for.”

We asked Evans about some of the other games SEGA has lined for smartphone releases, and he said he could only confirm that Virtua Tennis, which was originally published on the SEGA Dreamcast, is being considered for an upcoming release. Evans also told Creators, “At present, we’re working hard to optimize both the pipeline and game play experience for our fans. We’re listening and looking forward to feedback from the community to help us shape the future lineup of SEGA Forever titles.” Playing Spawn: In the Demon’s Hand (Dreamcast, 2000) on the train to work could be just a kindly-worded tweet away.

