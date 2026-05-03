Sega Might Be Reviving a Side-Scroller Arcade Game After 36 Years

36 years after the game originally released in 1990, a new trademark listing suggests another retro game may be able to be brought back to life by a classic developer.

SEGA Files TradeMark For Bonanza Bros. Golden Heist

Bonanza Bros. originally released in 1990 and the game was side-scrolling stealth action shooter with platforming elements. It quickly became a hit arcade experience in Japan and spawned multiple spin-off titles.

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Now, more than three decades after its launch, it looks like SEGA might have fresh plans for the IP. A new trademark was filed by SEGA for Bonanza Bros. Golden Heist in April 2026. The filing doesn’t include many details beyond securing the name, but it can be found on the EU IPO website.

If Sega is planning some kind of revival of the Bonanza Bros. franchise, it will be very interesting to see if the plans are for a remake and remastered collection for modern consoles and PC or if this is some kind of brand-new title inspired by the characters, gameplay, and world of the original 2D/3D experience from the early 1990s.

The original game was available in arcades and on the Sega Genesis (Mega Drive), but it did go on to receive releases on the PS2, PSP, PS3, Xbox360, and even current-gen consoles as part of various Sega Genesis Collections and Sega Genesis Classics releases.

The fact that it’s already so widely available and the new title definitely seem to suggest that whatever Sega has planned is a brand-new experience. It will be very interesting to follow along and see what Golden Heist ends up delivering if it makes its way to the market. The developers could certainly play around with a lot of the modern stealth gameplay mechanics that have emerged since the early 90s and experiment with incorporating those into the gameplay loop that made Bonanza Bros. a hit when it first launched.

The characters from Bonanza Bros. have already made cameos in titles like Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing, but this would be their first standalone title in decades. Bringing them back into the spotlight would likely connect with nostalgic gamers, but it would be very interesting to see if younger audience were drawn in by a new game, as well.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Bonanza Bros. Golden Heist and all things retro gaming.

Bonanza Bros. Golden Heist has not officially been announced yet and there is no confirmed releases window.