Select New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (6/27)

Oh, we got some real whiplash for you this New Music Friday.

The collection of songs this week is all over the fuckin place, and that’s just how we like it. Kicking things off, we have…

“I Write Hymns Not Travesties” – Yung Gravy

Nobody is having more fun making music than Yung Gravy. The dude just has no cares, he makes whatever he wants, and I respect the hell out of that approach.

This week, he dropped “I Write Hymns Not Travesties,” a top-bottom bop that samples Panic! At the Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and uses Brendon Urie’s actual vocals from the original song. It’s just a ton of fun and is gonna profoundly enhance your sunny weekend.

“Apocalypse Now” – Perturbator feat. Ulver

Perturbator is just in a class all his own. The Paris-based composer/producer/multi-instrumentalist has announced a new album, Age of Aquarius, and dropped a new single, “Apocalypse Now,” a collab with Kristoffer Rygg, of Norwegian metal icons Ulver.

The track is like an electronic car chase through a digital underground and serves as deep evidence that Perturbator is unrivaled in his craft.

“What’s a Good Life” – Post Animal

This straight up sounds like Yacht Rock revival and I. Am. Here. For. It.

Post Animal is Stranger Things actor Joe Keery’s band prior to his more solo Djo project. He’s now back with the band, and they are making some truly infectious psych-rock jams. The band’s newest single is “What’s a Good Life,” and it will burrow its way into your brain and just live there.

“More Than Hate” – Bilmuri

Bilmuri is one of those acts that just has too much lore to get into, so let’s just say this is the finest hog-crankin’ music on either side of the Mississippi, OR the Mason-Dixon.

Ahead of embarking on the sold-out Unstoppable Bilmuri Summer Slammer Tour, Bilmuri has dropped a brand new single, “More Than Hate,” and somehow it is simultaneously the softest AND hardest thing you have ever heard.

“Molting Fear” – King Yosef

This is horror movie music. I’m not even gonna try to bullshit through this because there’s nothing I can say about King Yosef that comes close to conveying his essence better than his music does. You just have to experience it.

