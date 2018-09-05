Sen. Marco Rubio just threatened to “take care” of Alex Jones to his face

The decorum of the United States Senate was on full display Wednesday Marco Rubio ostensibly threatened to fight Alex Jones in a congressional hallway.

Sen. Rubio and InfoWars’ Jones had a very public confrontation that was captured on video, with Rubio threatening to “take care” of Jones after the infamous conspiracy theorist touched the senator’s shoulder.

Jones interrupted Rubio, who was speaking to reporters outside of congressional hearings with social media company executives, and started pestering the senator about alleged “shadow banning” of Republicans on social media.

Jones went on to call the former Republican presidential candidate, who was clearly growing impatient, a “frat boy” and insisted that Rubio was familiar with InfoWars, Jones’ website that is now largely banned from major social media platforms. Rubio responded that he had no idea who Jones was. That’s when Jones touched Marco Rubio’s shoulder.

“Don’t touch me again, man,” Rubio said. “I’m asking you not to touch me again.”

“Well, sure, I just patted you nicely,” Jones responded.

“I don’t want to be touched,” Rubio said. “I don’t know who you are.”

“Oh, you want me to get arrested?” Jones asked.

“You’re not going to get arrested, man; I’ll take care of you myself,” Rubio said.

You can watch the full video below:

Here's video of the Alex Jones – Rubio spat https://t.co/lGDaHAcZUc — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 5, 2018

It’s unclear what exactly Rubio meant when he said he would “take care” of Jones. VICE News has reached out to Rubio’s office to ask if the senator meant he would fight the conspiracy theorist, or something more sinister.



