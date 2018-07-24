Senator Orrin Hatch’s office claims he’s not dead

Google briefly declared Senator Orrin Hatch dead on Monday night. He’s not dead, and he’s offering plenty of supporting evidence.

A search for 84-year-old Hatch, the veteran Republican senator from Utah who’s retiring at the end of his term, showed on Monday night that he’d died on September 11 of 2017. Hatch is very much alive, and taking the mistake in good humor:

“Hi…@Google? We might need to talk,” he posted Monday night.

He still reads the newspaper every day, and his staff want you to know that.



Here is Senator Hatch reading a newspaper earlier. pic.twitter.com/mRWyhfxece — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

Though he’s not dead, he may well be soon if he ate all the bacon at his bacon-themed 84th birthday party a few months ago — or maybe that’s the key to his longevity.



The Senator’s 84th birthday in March.



The theme was bacon. 🥓 pic.twitter.com/qYpBJNNdgx — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

He even did his job while Google said he was dead.



In the brief period the internet pronounced Hatch dead, he advanced 3 bills. https://t.co/j9GoUhSP0m



Suicide hotline — https://t.co/cB4ju9Q4O9



Workforce training in Perkins CTEhttps://t.co/oUBO2ZiC4s



Even in death, Hatch remains one of the Senate’s most prolific legislators. — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

The popular search engine quickly fixed their mistake, and by Tuesday morning showed Hatch to be alive and well, born in 1934 and not dead yet. Google, for it’s part, praised Hatch’s sense of humor about the mix-up.



You certainly are alive and sporting a great sense of humor. We apologize for the error. We'll have it fixed shortly. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) July 24, 2018

One “mistake” Google hasn’t fixed yet: Type in a search for “idiot” and you’ll find photos of another prominent Republican.

