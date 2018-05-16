This Insane Senior Prank Was So Good Even the Principal Admitted It Ruled

The scene at Cumberland High School Monday morning was grisly. A car had crashed through a brick wall and plowed into the principal’s office, leaving a gaping, black hole in the side of the building, and scattering bricks on the walkway outside.

At first, the cops couldn’t say what might’ve happened: Maybe a drunk driver had careened into the wall on accident, or an angry, vengeful high schooler had slammed his car into the building in a fit of rage. But when police showed up to investigate, they realized they weren’t dealing with a crime scene—they’d been duped by one hell of a senior prank.

Videos by VICE

According to the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, four seniors had snuck onto school grounds at midnight with half of a junked Pontiac Grand Am in tow. They hoisted it onto a bench outside the principal’s office, covered the wall in black plastic, and scattered bricks around the car. With their handiwork complete, they jetted before anyone could catch them, and waited for someone to discover their masterpiece the next morning.

In a major win for pranks, which are usually bad and mean, the cops lauded the teens’ stunt as “one of best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen.” Even the school district had to admit the high schoolers had crushed it, offering them a congratulatory “nice work!” for managing to freak everybody the hell out without actually damaging school property.

“It was the talk of the town,” Cumberland’s principal, Ritchie Narges, told the Leader-Telegram. “If this is the worst thing our kids are going to do, then we’re really lucky.”

After palling around with the cops and a few school employees, the four high schoolers behind the stunt posed for a photo with a banner advocating against underage drinking—further proof that today’s teens just don’t party like they used to. Sure, teenagers might be turning into lame, straight-edge, celibate poster-children. But at least they still know how to pull off a good prank.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Drew Schwartz on Twitter.