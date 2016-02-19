Sepp Blatter Claims “The Media Moved in to Kill Me,” Continues to Blame U.S.’s Failed World Cup Bid for Arrests

Break out the popcorn, fam, because we’ve got another brilliant Blatter breakdown for you—this time with just the right sprinkling of lies and insanity. In an interview with BFM TV, Blatter discussed the circumstances that led to his eight-year suspension, and claimed that “the media moved in to kill me.” Cue a tiny violin.

In a somewhat predictable—but nevertheless dumbfounding—rant, Blatter also went ahead and claimed that, despite being president of FIFA at the time, he wasn’t responsible for the corrupt actions of his own executive committee. (Yet he still can’t quite explain a payment he made to Michel Platini.) Blatter also insisted, as he has before, that the U.S.’s failed 2022 World Cup bid is to blame for the investigation into FIFA corruption. “If [the World Cup] had gone to the U.S.,” Blatter made sure to emphasize, “we wouldn’t be in this situation.” As if Attorney General Loretta Lynch is a big Mix Diskerud fan or something.

Blatter decisively has been implementing a ‘poor me’ approach to defending himself in the buildup to next Friday’s election for his successor.

“The departure that they’re preparing for me, it’s very sad, very sad,” Blatter said. “You suddenly find yourself in a situation where you don’t have any means to defend yourself and you don’t have any friends left,” Well, Sepp, you nailed it: you don’t really have any means to defend yourself when you’ve done something indefensible.

Sepp also commented on how several national federations have contacted him asking about how they should vote in the upcoming election. Blatter had this advice: “So I said, vote with your conscience, vote for who you find good.” Let’s hope they do—but not by Blatter’s definition.

