Sepp Blatter Faces Provisional 90-Day Suspension from FIFA

Don’t bust out the champagne quite yet. The FIFA ethics committee has suggested to provisionally suspend FIFA president Sepp Blatter for 90 days, according to the BBC, but Blatter’s lawyers deny that any official decision has yet been made.

The ethics committee’s decision—which still needs to be ratified in order to go into full effect—comes in the wake of criminal proceedings against Blatter over allegations of “disloyal payment” and “criminal mismanagement.”

Videos by VICE

But the real question is: What does “provisional suspension” even mean?

At this point, the seemingly bulletproof Blatter has dodged any repercussions for the slew of crimes discovered to have happened under his watch. A 90-day provisional suspension still doesn’t amount to removing him from office.

The recommendation for a suspension comes from the investigatory chamber of the ethics committee, chaired by Cornel Borbély, and would put Blatter out of commission until the beginning of January. Blatter, who was asked to immediatelystep down by FIFA’s major corporate sponsors last week, is supposed to leave office on February 26th, after elections for a new president.



The adjudicatory chamber of the ethics committee, led by German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, is scheduled to make its decision tomorrow.