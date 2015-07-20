Sepp Blatter Is Showered in Money Before Revealing He Wants to Become a Journalist

FIFA president Sepp Blatter hasn’t relinquished the spotlight just yet. The outgoing president of soccer’s global governing body was today showered with money by a British comedian at a press conference, shortly before revealing his post-football plan — to become a radio journalist.

As Blatter took his seat, UK performer Simon Brodkin rose from a front-row seat to throw wads of dollar bills over the FIFA president, while shouting that they were for “North Korea 2026.” Brodkin also attempted to disrupt Kanye West’s performance at the Glastonbury festival last month.

Following a short break, during which Blatter stated he was going to leave the room for a few minutes because “we have to clean here first,” the 79-year-old took to the stage again.

When asked whether he was definitely stepping down in February, Blatter replied: “On the 26th of February FIFA will have a new president.”

The date for the election had been announced earlier on Monday after being decided by an executive committee, giving Blatter seven more months at the helm of soccer’s global governing body. Michel Platini, the president of the sport’s European governing organization UEFA, is expected to run for the post.

When asked what he’d like to do next, Blatter said he was planning on becoming a radio journalist, calling journalism his “hobby.”

When questioned further, Blatter said he would like to focus on issues of geopolitics, as long as a media organization would accept him. He added: “There are so many radios in the world that I’m sure somebody will be happy to listen to my voice.”

Blatter won his fifth term as FIFA president on May 29, but resigned just four days later. This came as the organization was rocked by the biggest corruption scandal in its history and wide-ranging corruption investigations by both US and Swiss authorities are ongoing.

“While I have a mandate from the membership of FIFA, I do not feel that I have a mandate from the entire world of football — the fans, the players, the clubs, the people who live, breathe and love football as much as we all do at FIFA,” Blatter said in a statement at the time. “Therefore, I have decided to lay down my mandate.”

