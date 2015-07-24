Sepp Blatter Receives Offer to Work at English radio station.

On Monday, FIFA President Sepp Blatter addressed the media to announce a series of reforms and the date of the forthcoming FIFA Presidential election. In addition to fielding tough questions about FIFA corruption, Blatter took a couple soft balls. One reporter asked what he planned to do after he left FIFA. Blatter smiled and explained to the flabbergasted journalists that he hoped to join them and move into journalism.

“I think I will come back to my work—it was a little bit my hobby, I have to say—as a journalist,” Blatter said. “But this time, I will go to radio, because I think the radio is the most popular item in information, because it’s 24 hours [a day] and everyone can listen. And if you’re traveling all around the world, you always hear radio. […] and it’s easier to speak than to write.” [Editor’s note: This last bit is true.]

As is the case with many powerful white men looking for a career change, Blatter didn’t have to wait long for an opportunity. Radio Yorkshire, an English radio station, has already offered Blatter a gig. From the Independent:

“Speaking during a weekly interview with former Leeds United chairman Ken Bates, director of broadcasting at Radio Yorkshire Sam Brydges confirmed the offer. He said: “We would like to offer Sepp Blatter a work placement opportunity here at Radio Yorkshire next summer, when his commitments at FIFA have ceased, to get a good snapshot of the industry.

“If he is serious about wanting to be a radio journalist, then there is not a more serious place to learn than here at Radio Yorkshire.”

Bates added: “What you are offering is a job placement opportunity for two weeks, here, at Elland Road and he can find out how to be a proper broadcaster, and perhaps how to answer questions and commentate clearly and openly without confusing the audience.”

Zing!

