Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in September

Magic sneaker cleaners

I seem to get white sneakers dirty faster than any other person on planet Earth. In the past, I’d just let them ride out most of their days in a state of scuffy scrubbiness, but it turns out that looks worse and worse when you’re over the age of, say, 16. I looked into the best ways to clean them, and found these SneakERASERS, simple Magic Eraser-like scrubbing pads that instantly buff off most marks and discoloration. They work like a charm, and you can even throw one in your bag when you’re traveling and use it for touch-ups. —Hilary Pollack

Some actually great non-stick pans

Cool, hip, hyped cookware is all the rage these days. It almost feels like if you aren’t using some colorful, Instagram-worthy pan from a famous chef-sponsored brand to make your dinner, you’re not in the club. While I do have a lot of those new non-stick pans and skillets from those companies (some of which are legitimately great), we should never forget to look to the old school, tried-and-true brands for high quality, lasting gear. Viking’s new 3-ply Hybrid Plus fry pans are incredibly good—they’re all I’ve been using on the stove this month. They heat quickly, food virtually never sticks (even if you use minimal oil), and they’re hella easy to clean. After dozens of cooks with these, they still look absolutely brand new. I love these pans. Just calling it now: These are going to be among my most recommended cookware this holiday season. —Adam Rothbarth

This lamp made from a REAL croissant

Is this lamp actually made from a real croissant encased in polyurethane? Yes. How do I know for certain? My dog ate the first one I owned when he was a puppy, and I just got around to replacing it. It’s not only whimsical, but it also offers a nice warm glow and can easily be transported from room to room (or even on a camping trip for some ambiance) Just keep it out of reach of any hungry animals. —Becca Blasdel

These $39 jeans are perfect for fall

So… WTF is up with jeans right now? Is a question we talk about a lot at VICE shopping right now. Skinny jeans are dead, and high-waisted 70s slacks (which I will always love, granted) don’t feel as crucial as they did in 2017. Folks are favoring the stylings of baggy, oversized parachute pants instead, and while I’m into it, I’ve been wondering what kind of jean to wear this fall. Lee’s new legendary trouser is the perfect blend of a wide-leg pant that edges on baggy, but has such a crisp straight leg that it still feels pulled together. Plus, it is slightly high-waisted (so, flattering for me), but not so much that I feel like Jenny Lewis (no shade; Love you), and it includes a little bit of stretch so that I can move around comfortably throughout the day. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Ultra-comfy cargo parachute pants (for under $25)

What’s a girl who’s been wearing oversized basketball shorts all summer to do when temps drop below 75 degrees? Get some parachute pants, duh. When it’s that in-between weather when you’re not ready to go full sweatsuit but it’s a bit too breezy for shorts, super-lightweight nylon cargo pants are the move. Since Stine Goya Cairo pants are just a liiitttttle bit very out of my budget, I looked for a budget option that would help ease me into the world of big, loose pants, and found these Amazon jawns for a mere $24.95. As soon as they arrived and I put them on, I knew they were my favorite going-to-the-grocery-store, going-home-from-the-gym pants for the foreseeable future. —Angel Kilmister

Finally, there’s a party cooler for organization freaks

You know what sucks? Popping a squat to rummage through the watered-down ice of a cooler at a garden party for the beverage of your choice. Luckily, Igloo makes a party cooler that takes care of both of those issues. Known as the “Party Bar,” this 125-quart cooler is not only boosted on removable wheels to give it both extra height and mobility to slide around your patio, but it comes with individual, interior dividing panels for separating your kombuchas from your natty wines, as well as a bottle opener with a catch bin. Buy this for the virgo in your life, and they’ll love you forever. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Get more greens without eating an actual vegetable

I’ve been trying to get more greens in my diet without having to eat an actual vegetable (lol). This means I’m often consuming a lot of green smoothies, but I am starting to get to the point where I can’t really imagine spending any more time hunched over my blender. Thanks to my beloved TikTok feed I came across Bloom Nutrition, a supergreens supplement that can be easily mixed into water. It’s made with over 30 wholesome ingredients combining vegetables, probiotics, and antioxidants. As an added benefit, it helps combat bloat and supports gut health. The almighty influencers were right. My favorite flavor is strawberry kiwi. —Nicolette Accardi

I muted my anxiety with these noise-canceling headphones

I hadn’t flown in many years—since before the pandemic—but this month, I simply had no choice but to get on a plane to Minneapolis to see the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service 20th anniversary tour (it ruled). I’m actually OK with “flying”; it’s the tight, inescapable spaces that bother me. I had a theory that if I got some truly bangin’ noise-canceling headphones, I’d be so immersed in listening to my cool music that being in a plane wouldn’t be too bad. I was basically right, and now I have one of the best pairs of headphones in the game. I did a ton of research, and am glad I wound up with this pair from Sony—these truly make it feel like you’re listening to your music in 3D. Best headphones I’ve ever used. —Adam Rothbarth

These overnight pore strips work even better than the original

If you’ve dabbled with pimple patches, you know they are the easiest, least invasive way of dealing with a zit, and now Peace Out Skincare has applied that amazing overnight oil-sucking technology to these amazing pore strips. Not only do they “contain a new, clean hydrocolloid polymer technology to lift away dirt, excess sebum, and dead skin cells,” according to the brand, but they also contain DMAE (to help shrink enlarged pores), and Retinol to “help refine skin texture and…minimize the chance of clogged up pores from forming.” Plus in the morning you get to inspect all the nasty gunk that oozed out of your face while you were sleeping. —Becca Blasdel

Become a packing pro

There are roughly two types of people in this world when it comes to traveling: packers and people who kinda just throw stuff into their luggage willy nilly. I’d like to think I’m a packer, but it wasn’t until I used these packing cubes that I realized I hadn’t really been packing all that efficiently. These packing cubes have revolutionized my travel game. Not only am I able to fit so many clothes and keep them organized, the cubes also have an extra zipper (apart from the one used to open it) that allows extra wiggle room if you’ve got a big load! While they are a little steep in price, I know these will last me many trips. Go ahead, be the great packer you’ve always wanted to be. —Becca Sax

NOT a Mason Pearson brush (but sure does look and feel like one)

I have super-fine hair that tends to frizz out, and I’m always looking for products that will help keep it orderly without weighing it down. I read an interview with Dakota Johnson’s hairdresser in which he sang the praises of Mason Pearson boar-bristle hair brushes, but whoops, turns out that those are super-expensive (no, seriously, like $200). I thought I’d give this Beauty by Earth alternative on Amazon a shot for just $18 because it had stellar reviews, and I’m so glad I did—it instantly makes my hair look healthier with just a few strokes, and is great for distributing product and taming flyaways. —Angel Kilmister

The best lightweight sunscreen for combination skin

I splurge in very few areas of my life. (I love gas station sushi!) But I don’t take any risks with my face or skincare. I’ve tried so many sunscreens over the years, but only this lightweight mineral sunscreen from Dr. Loretta keeps my skin looking glowy (but not shiny), and hydrated (but not oily). —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

A weighted eye mask for shutting everything out

I can’t believe that for the first thirtysomething years of my life, I lived without blackout curtains and silk sleep masks. Why are we depriving ourselves of these absolute life essentials?!?! Well, no longer. Now that I’ve started sleeping with Lunya’s weighted washable silk sleep mask, I’m so addicted to the damn thing that I literally take it with me on every trip. Yes, it’s silky as hell. Yes, it’s weighted with very tiny, soothing sand-like beads. But it also feels cool to the touch when you put it on your face, making it ideal for not just naps and nights when it’s hard to fall asleep, but also hangovers and general decompression lay-downs on the sofa. It’s truly an incredible product, and would also make the best gift for pretty much every human being in your life when the holiday season rolls around. —Hilary Pollack

I’m basic

Fall is the season where I feel like I thrive, but only because pumpkin spice makes a comeback. I already douse my oatmeal, yogurt bowls, and lattes in cinnamon, but I had been on the hunt for a proper pumpkin spice to add to my spice rack. When I discovered Spice House released its own take on the classic fall seasoning, I knew I had to try it. It’s the perfect blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves (perfect for that “pumpkin pie” flavor profile). If you’re seeking our savory fall flavors, the maple garlic seasoning is delectable. —Nicolette Accardi

Don Draper would approve of these smoking accessories

I really leveled up my nightly toking sesh once I received Vessel’s extremely luxe, (dare we say, mid-century modern?) smoking accessories. Not only is the mill inlaid with walnut, it is also incredibly compact, easy to use, and easy to travel with. The brand’s complementary ashtray not only comes with a sleek walnut lid (so no ash blows around your patio or living room when not in use) but it’s a heavy concrete ashtray (that looks and feels expensive) with a secret stash compartment so you never misplace accessories like papers and your favorite lighter again. —Becca Blasdel

This jelly is plump

As I approach my late 20s, I’ve been more thoughtful about my skincare routine. My esthetician has told me to implement hyaluronic acid into my skincare regime and recommended the Moon Juice Plump Jelly serum. It has made my face feel so supple when paired with my go-to Avene cream. I’m hoping I never see a wrinkle a day in my life. —Nicolette Accardi

My dog DGAF about Kongs, but he loves this alternative

I was honestly skeptical if my dog would even look twice at this oddly shaped, natural rubber chew toy since he doesn’t really care for a Kong toys, but to my surprise—once I loaded this baby up with a generous helping of peanut butter and cheese—he couldn’t get enough. I think it truly comes down to ergonomics: A Kong is just too frustrating for him, whereas this hollow stick allows for a better grip, and can be used for fetch when it’s empty. Finally, a way to kill some of his boredom. —Becca Blasdel

A convenient hair routine

There are a couple of things I can’t stand during the fall and winter: an itchy dry scalp and going to bed with damp hair. Ew. These two, easy-to-access Amazon finds have really helped me get my head routine in order. The extra absorbent microfiber hair drying towel helps my (many) hairs dry much faster than a normal terry cloth body towel, and the scalp scrubber has really changed the game for me when it comes to giving my scalp a thorough shampoo and exfoliation. —Kate Spencer

10-4 good buddy

While I may not be a trucker, I sure do enjoy the profession’s hats. After years of seeing my father wear trucker hats like no one’s business, I’ve recently found an appreciation for the accessory. It’s comfortable, keeps the sun out, and adds a little something-something to outfits. The web has many trucker hats available, but I urge you to look at the options available from Boys Lie. The corduroy front—along with a not-too-flashy logo—make this take on the classic trucker hat a great addition to anyone’s closet. —Becca Sax

