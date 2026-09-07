September 8 Is a Huge Day for Magic: The Gathering Fans

The next major Magic: The Gathering release is just around the corner and tomorrow, September 8, marks a very exciting day for fans of the the collectible card game.

Magic: The Gathering Reality Fracture Spoiler Season Kicks Off September 8

Magic’s The Hobbit set hit store shelves last month on August 14 and lots of players are still busy fine tuning their latest decks and mastering the current limited metagame. That said, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to what is on the horizon for the CCG.

Videos by VICE

Magic: The Gathering – Reality Fracture is the next major set release for the game and it is scheduled to arrive in just a few weeks on October 2. With less than a month to go before the fall set drops, that means it is nearly time for spoiler season and previews to arrive.

Reality Fracture was officially announced earlier this summer and the last few weeks have featured some teasers in lore-centric blog and video posts from Magic: The Gathering. After all of the anticipating, fans will finally get a more significant look at what the set is all about starting on September 8.

The Reality Fracture debut kicks of on September 8 and will be followed by a full week of card spoilers being revealed by various outlets and streamers.

“The forces of the Multiverse are preparing to face Jace Beleren’s plans—and so should you, because Reality Fracture previews begin next week! We’re kicking off this Magic release of multiple multiverses with the set’s debut on September 8, 2026, where we’ll unveil some of the most exciting cards and new mechanics from Reality Fracture. With designs so wild they could only come from a mind-mage, you’ll have to see them to believe them!”

Fans who want to follow along can watch the Reality Fracture debut on the official Magic Twitch or YouTube channels on September 8.

As the spoiler season plays out, players can always return to the Reality Fracture Card Image Gallery to see the latest updated list of every revealed card from the upcoming set. There are already a handful of cards there for players to check out, even before the September 8 debut event has started.

Players can expect to see the full list of cards available by September 18. That leaves a handful of weeks to study up and master the new and returning mechanics before any pre-release events kick-off.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture preview begins in the coming days.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.