September Nintendo Direct: Every Rumored Game Announcement

A September Nintendo Direct is right around the corner, according to multiple sources. Based on various leaks, here are the games rumored to be announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 showcase.

All Games Rumored to Be in the September Nintendo Direct



When the September Nintendo Direct was originally leaked to be happening on Sept 12, 2025, many weren’t sure if it was true. However, it now appears that various gaming outlets and sources are corroborating the Nintendo digital event.

With the leaks likely being true after all, it also means we have a fairly good idea of which games have a chance to be featured in it.

To be clear, all of these titles have had rumors about them floating around for the last few months. This is ultimately speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, considering the last few Nintendo Directs have been accurately leaked in advance by the same sources, I thought it was worth going over the titles that keep popping up in the rumor mill.



All that out of the way, here are the rumored games that could be announced in the September Nintendo Direct:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Release Date

Mario 40th Anniversary (A New Super Mario Bros. Collection is rumored)

Tomodachi Life Update

Splatoon Raiders Update

Red Dead Redemption 2 Port

Animal Crossing Switch 2 Teaser

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Metaphor ReFantazio

The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

New Switch Online GameCube Games (Pokémon Colosseum Rumored)

What to Expect from the September Direct



According to the original leaker SwitchForce, the September Nintendo Direct is going to be the “big one.” Meaning, unlike August’s Indie World Showcase or the Kirby Air Riders event, this Direct will feature major titles coming to the new Nintendo handheld. Essentially, this is the general Nintendo Direct that many players have been waiting for.

SwitchForce also went on to clarify that this September’s Nintendo Direct would have big titles and would be “exciting.” With Nintendo doubling down that Metroid Prime 4 is coming out in 2025, I fully expect that to be one of the bigger games featured in it.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is also another project that isn’t that far out from release, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see it.



I also believe it’s likely we will see a few Switch Online games announced, as well as a handful of Switch 2 upgrade editions. I’m personally holding out hope for a Xenoblade 2 or XC3 Switch 2 upgrade specifically. Finally, the most eyebrow-raising rumored titles are Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Red Dead Redemption 2.

With RDR2, Rockstar Games usually likes to announce ports through their own channels. However, the leaked Death Stranding Switch 2 port is interesting since Kojima Productions actually owns the IP, and not PlayStation. So it’s actually possible!