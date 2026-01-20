Sepultura Announces 2026 North America Tour, Outing Will Be Their Last

Brazilian heavy metal pioneers Sepultura have announced a 2026 North American tour, with the bittersweet caveat that the outing will be their final farewell to live performance.

The monthlong jaunt, dubbed the “Celebrating Life Through Death” tour, will see the band trekking the continent from coast to coast this spring. The run kicks off April 29 in Montclair, New Jersey and concludes May 29 in Los Angeles. Exodus, Biohazard, and Tribal Gaze will support all dates.

Technically, the band announced their farewell tour back in December 2023—but it’s been over a year since the first leg in fall 2024, and it seems they’re back to finish what they started.

See the full tour routing below and see if the “Celebrating Life Through Death” tour is crushing a town near you.

How to get sepultura tickets

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates starts Wednesday, January 21st at 10 a.m. ET for members of Live Nation All Access. General on-sale begins Friday, January 23rd, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also check StubHub for tickets, including sold-out shows. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

04/29 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater ^

05/01 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^

05/02 – London, ON @ London Music Hall ^

05/04 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

05/05 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ^

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

05/08 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre ^

05/10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

05/11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

05/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall ^

05/13 – Reading, PA @ Reverb ^

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre ^

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

05/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

05/21 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre ^

05/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

05/23 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club ^

05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues ^

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

05/28 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre ^

05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

^ = w/ Exodus, Biohazard, and Tribal Gaze