Sere Are Our New Favourite Psych Band Informed By Roxy Music

Emerging Kiwi psych rockers sere are down with your typical heavy hitters when it comes to getting their guitar riffs on. But we were surprised, and glad, to see a cover of Roxy Music’s “In Every Dream Home a Heartache” on their debut EP that we are streaming below.

As guitarist and vocalist Grant Sheridan explains, it’s a song that has been a part of the band since their formation. “I had demoed the track before the band formed, so we jammed on it when we started and it helped to sort out and inform our sound. It seemed fitting to acknowledge how it sculpted us by including it.”

Written by Bryan Ferry and appearing on Roxy Music’s classic 1972 second album, the song has been covered by Faith No More’s Mike Patton in his Tomahawk supergroup and the Melvins have done a version with Jello Biafra on guest vocals.

So go change into your most comfortable linen suit, apply some hair wax and bug out to the Auckland band’s debut EP of buzzing and crushing rock.

sere’s EP is available July 22 on Aracde records.

Catch sere at these shows:

July 22 – Auckland at Whammy Bar

July 23 – Auckland at Audio Foundation

July 29 – Wellington at Meow

July 30 – Wellington at Newtown Bowling Club