‘Serenity’ Is the Weirdest Video Game Movie Ever Made

Upfront, we should say that Serenity is a movie that manages to offend in both its meta narrative and main narrative. To some very loaded topics around domestic violence and abuse, it brings an ill-conceived and poorly delivered central conceit. And yet there is something compelling about its ineptitude and the elaborate earnestness with which it attempts to create an erotic thriller for the digital age. It is also fascinated by video games, and that fascination is expressed in some strange and almost unforgettable ways in this greatest of bombs of 2019. Join Rob, Cado, Austin, and Natalie as they attempt to reckon with this thing.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.



Videos by VICE

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!