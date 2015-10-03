Sergio Aguero is a One-Man Wrecking Crew

Sergio Aguero had five goals against Newcastle today, and he’ll probably find a way to score three more on his way home. Man City actually beat Newcastle 6-1 because Aguero was kind enough let Kevin De Bruyne score a sensational goal. We’ll get to that later, but first we’re going to talk about Sergio.

It took him a little while to get going, but when he finally did it came in a flurry. First, in the 42nd minute (above), a great ball in from David Silva and another great header from Fernandinho, set up a header Aguero. It leveled the score before the half and then, good lord, Aguero went to work. He got some help off a deflection, but Aguero notched number two in the 49th minute to give City a 2-1 lead.

The third goal came two minutes later and it was a pretty little chip over keeper Tim Krul, who charged out to meet Aguero as he tracked down another great pass, this time from De Bruyne.

We still have two more goals to get to, so hold on to your butts. For his next goal, Silva sprung Aguero down the near side and the striker cut back inside nearing the middle of the penalty area and snuck one just inside the far post, again victimizing poor Krul.

Two minutes later, in the 62nd minute, Silva and De Bruyne teamed up to set Aguero up for his fifth and final goal and it was a great bit of tic-tac-toe. De Bruyne twisted and fired a cross through the goal area and Aguero split two defenders with a sliding finish. When the dust settled, Aguero scored five goals in less than 20 minutes of game time.

That 6-1 lead would hold up and City are now at the top of the table after looking awful in the first 40 minutes of the match. We’ve still got one more treat for the City crowd, though, because as good as Aguero was, De Bruyne might have had the goal of the match:

Newcastle never had a chance.

