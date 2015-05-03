Sergio Aguero Roofs Goal on Blistering Counter Attack

Sergio Aguero gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead over Tottenham with a blistering strike into the top corner over Hugo Lloris’s shoulder in the 29th minute at White Hart Lane. Tottenham had a corner kick that went nowhere and in a flash, City were on the counter attack and racing to the net. David Silva put a lovely ball in for Aguero, who ran along side it and smoked it into a tiny-ass box in the near corner of the goal. The whole sequence, from corner kick to goal, took 16 seconds. It was his 22nd goal in the Premier League this season and his 10th goal against Tottenham in six and half games.

Here’s a look at the full play:

Videos by VICE

[NBCSN]