Serial Killer Bruce McArthur Hospitalized After Prison Assault: Report

Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur has been sent to hospital after being assaulted in prison, according to a police source who spoke to Global News.



The Correctional Service of Canada confirmed to VICE that an inmate was rushed to an outside hospital “as a precautionary measure following an altercation,” but would not confirm the name of the inmate due for privacy reasons. CSC would not say whether the inmate had been released from hospital.

According to Global News, McArthur was assaulted the evening of Thursday, April 11 at the Millhaven Institution, an Ontario maximum security prison.

McArthur, 67, terrorized Toronto’s gay village, murdering eight men between 2010 and 2017. Police initially said there was no basis for the LGBTQ community to be concerned about a serial killer. In February, a judge sentenced McArthur to a life sentence, with no parole eligibility for 25 years. The judge described McArthur’s killings as “pure evil.”

CSC said it does not tolerate violence, and it can take disciplinary action against anyone involved in violent incidents.

The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed to VICE that they are investigating an assault that happened on April 11, but wouldn’t say the inmate’s name.

